Race: South Ogden City Council
Occupation: Council member, community volunteer
Age: 60
Elected Offices previously held: City council for three terms.
Website: So4so.blogspot.com
What are your reasons for running?
I am running is to preserve the quality of life we enjoy in South Ogden. For example, I feel the recent closing of the South Ogden Senior and Community Center Building was a great loss to the community as a whole. Losing that building and surrounding land to developers was a loss of an asset that we will never get back. I am determined to continue to persistently strive to voice my opinion and to do what I can to keep South Ogden the place we want to live.
Key issues facing your city?
One issue facing South Ogden is following our sustainability model for the future of South Ogden while keeping taxes at a reasonable level. The council, as representatives of the residents, need to weigh the tax burden verses the benefits of any decisions. Taxes, water, sewer and road fees all add up to a heavy burden on everyone and these issues will continue to be discussed.
Other issues include bonding levels for parks, planning for high density housing, and road maintenance. Should we bond to fund the completion of a park or parks in South Ogden? Developers want to build high density housing, but what is the real impact on existing neighborhoods? How do we protect and provide much needed open space around high density areas? We are actively planning for much needed road maintenance and improvements. Citizens need to actively voice their opinions on these issues. We need to strive for open communication and dialog between the elected officials, city staff and public.