Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term
Occupation: Reading/Teacher Aide
Age: 43
Elected offices previous held: Current Pleasant View City Council Member since 2016
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sarabarney.urry
What are your reasons for running?
Smart sensible growth, keep property taxes low by encouraging businesses in certain areas, city services to be nimble and responsive to residents and ethics in government affairs.
Key issues facing your city?
Growth, water and lack of sales tax revenue.