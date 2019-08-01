Race: Layton Mayor
Occupation: Law Enforcement Officer - Retired
Age: 60
Website: www.facebook.com/scottwilliamsforlaytoncity/
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I oppose the Layton City Council’s proposed property tax increase. I do not oppose the construction of a fourth fire station. If it is needed, it should be built. I believe it can be built without raising taxes.
Layton City is about to adopt a much-needed development plan. The City now needs to draft a strategic infrastructure and financial plan. Growth should pay for growth.
I believe that the City needs to be more transparent and better at communicating with those that live and work here.
Key issues facing your city?
- Fiscal Responsibility.
- Growth and Economic Development.
- Transparency/Communication between the City and its customers.