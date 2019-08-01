Race: Layton Mayor

Occupation: Law Enforcement Officer - Retired

Age: 60

Website: www.facebook.com/scottwilliamsforlaytoncity/

Elected offices previously held: None

What are your reasons for running?

I oppose the Layton City Council’s proposed property tax increase. I do not oppose the construction of a fourth fire station. If it is needed, it should be built. I believe it can be built without raising taxes.

Layton City is about to adopt a much-needed development plan. The City now needs to draft a strategic infrastructure and financial plan. Growth should pay for growth.

I believe that the City needs to be more transparent and better at communicating with those that live and work here.

Key issues facing your city?

  1. Fiscal Responsibility.
  2. Growth and Economic Development.
  3. Transparency/Communication between the City and its customers.
