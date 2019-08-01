Race: Bountiful City Council
Occupation: Teacher
Age: 41
Elected Offices previously held: I have not held public elected office.
Website: wright4bountiful.com
What are your reasons for running?
I’m a grassroots candidate – Like most folks in Bountiful, I’m not a political insider, nor am I a local elite. I’m a husband, father, teacher. I'm completing my Ph.D. in Political Science at the University of Utah - Learning requires listening, & I'm ready to listen to & serve our community. In 2017, I successfully campaigned for Bountiful to begin online video-streaming of City Council meetings. In aggregate, these City Council videos have now been viewed 1,410 times!
Key issues facing your city?
Since 2017, I have continued to attend City Council meetings & connect with neighbors – Representation requires communication! Transparency, economic development & representation are key issues. Tax transparency requires good stewardship & communication to prevent disguising taxes as utility/user fees for individuals and households. Economic development in Bountiful - & on Main Street – requires a healthy relationship between our city, constituents, & local businesses. I annual Truth in Taxation meetings and support amplified public comment, which helps destigmatize political participation, while at the same time creates linkages between residents and their elected representatives.