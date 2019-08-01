Race: Brigham City City Council
Occupation: Accountant
Age: 62
Elected Offices previously held: Treasurer - Constitution Party of Utah - currently
Website: www.facebook.com/SherryPhippsCityCouncil
What are your reasons for running?
The city needs guidance in making wise budget decisions. In 2016 a bond was introduced to build a new senior/recreation center along with expanding soccer fields. Fancy brochures were mailed out to the citizens in support of this bond. I took the time to write a letter in opposition. The city recorder contacted me
saying my letter had been selected. It was included in the voter information guide. Over 70% of the citizens voted against this bond. I can provide a voice of reason.
Key issues facing your city?
Creating a friendly environment for business - I know of one business that left Brigham City because of being harassed by the city to make a lot of improvements to the property his machine shop was on. It was both unreasonable and costly. The city can do better than this.
Encroachment of government into personal property - Control of one's property is a foundational principle of liberty. Too many ordinances are putting these rights at risk. As a council member, I will be a watchdog on this.