Race: Layton City Council
Occupation: Engineer
Age: 35
Website: www.facebook.com/shilohkestelforlaytoncity
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
Layton is a fantastic city and I’m a grassroots candidate driven by the desire to build Layton into the flagship city of Davis county.
I approach this challenge with a long-term perspective designed to keep Layton moving forward for future generations.
I take pride in studying the little details on any project I am involved with. I know as a city council member I will be able to apply these skills to city management.
Key issues facing your city?
Population expansion, cost of living increases, and proper city planning.