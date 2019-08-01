Race: Layton City Council

Occupation: Engineer 

Age: 35

Website: www.facebook.com/shilohkestelforlaytoncity

Elected offices previously held: None

What are your reasons for running?

Layton is a fantastic city and I’m a grassroots candidate driven by the desire to build Layton into the flagship city of Davis county.

I approach this challenge with a long-term perspective designed to keep Layton moving forward for future generations.

I take pride in studying the little details on any project I am involved with. I know as a city council member I will be able to apply these skills to city management.

Key issues facing your city?

Population expansion, cost of living increases, and proper city planning.

