Race: North Salt Lake City Council
Occupation: VP Automated Office Systems, Inc.
Age: 63
Elected Offices previously held: North Salt Lake City Council 1992-1999 and 2008-present
Website: stanporter.com
What are your reasons for running?
Love the City of North Salt Lake and care about its future.
Key issues facing your city?
I have always had a steady and strong commitment to open space, trails, parks and preserving and restoring our natural resources. I look forward to continue work on the Bonneville Shoreline trail, and the Jordan River Parkway trail. We need to maintain key assets in the city as in the Eaglewood Golf Course and continue to develop recreational opportunities as in pickle ball courts, open space, and non-motored watercraft on the Jordan River. We need these resources because like most Utah cities we are experiencing a large population growth and in order to maintain the quality of life for all residents, we need to continue to be vigilant in providing key amenities and services.