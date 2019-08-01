Race: North Ogden City Council - 2 year term
Occupation: Manager for Zu Audio
Age: 46
Website: www.stefcasey.com
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
North Ogden has been experiencing a large growth spurt including multi million dollar want projects. There isn't enough information easily available to the community. Voices are being censored and the process to include community input and involvement needs improvement.
Key issues facing your city?
We are in debt as large, unvetted projects without the appropriate public involvement continue to appear. Council and staff selectively choosing information being shared through public media sources. As developers continue to approach with projects and the city grows, existing homeowners are not being protected. Parks and green space need to be a bigger priority.