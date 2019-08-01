Race: West Haven City Council
Occupation: Small business owner
Age: 51
Elected Offices previously held: Current City Council Member
Website: electcarlson.blogspot.com
What are your reasons for running?
I am running for West Haven City Council because I believe in the great potential of our City. I love West Haven and care about its residents. I have a unique skill set that benefits our city and feel I make a positive difference. I am passionate about serving you. I am committed to: • Pass balanced budgets • Develop safe, attractive, functional, pleasant neighborhoods • Create and preserve parks, trails, and recreation areas • Support economic development • Protect citizens’ rights
Key issues facing your city?
Growth, Public Safety, Budget