Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: Engineer
Age: 47
Elected Offices previously held: Kaysville Planning Commissioner - 2012-2018
Website: www.strohdecaire.com
What are your reasons for running?
Civic involvement and serving my community. I have been involved in politics, civic engagement, and volunteering for over three decades and I have served Kaysville in numerous ways since moving here 12 years ago. For 11 years I have been the Chairman of our largest civic event, the Kaysville 4th of July Parade. I served on Kaysville City’s Planning Commission for nearly 6 years and now land use issues and for the last year I have been seated on Kaysville's City Council.
Key issues facing your city?
- Infrastructure
- Roads
- Bringing fiber optic service to the home/business
- Keeping taxes low
- City hall remodeling project