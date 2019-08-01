Race: Brigham City City Council
Occupation: Business Owner/Advanced EMT
Age: 51
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/SusannJBaird/
What are your reasons for running?
A person can’t sit by and let everything go on around them and choose to rejoice in the wins and complain about the losses if you don’t step up and try. The decisions made by the City Council should not be made by just the Council, it is the people that they serve that should be heard and that is what I want to give to the residents of Brigham City. We can accomplish so much more if we work together for the betterment of our town.
Key issues facing your city?
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues I see facing our city. Our housing prices are coming more in-line with the costs facing larger cities like Ogden and Salt Lake but our average medium household income is over $10,000 less than those same cities. Without affordable housing options for our residents we make our city weaker.
Economic development is the other. Without strong businesses in our community contributing to the tax base and offering jobs the burden falls on the residents to make up the revenue of the city and that can prove to be detrimental. By bringing in businesses we make our community stronger for ourselves and the future generations.
Maintaining a small town feel is important to a lot of us living up here. We moved to Brigham City because we liked the small town living. We can still maintain that small town feel and bring in businesses that help our economy by using existing empty buildings for new businesses. We just need to balance it.