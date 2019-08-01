Race: Kaysville City Council - 4 year term
Occupation: State Contract Analyst
Age: 37
Elected Offices previously held: Vice Pres of COOP Apartments 15-17, CO-President of OWLS 16-17, HOA Treasurer 18-PR
Website: https://www.facebook.com/tim.hodges.779857
What are your reasons for running?
To give back to the community that has given so much to me. Also, to ensure voters do not just feel heard but are heard so that their voice can be the reflective change in the community. I want to be certain their tax dollars are used as efficiently as possible and not merely thrown to the first contractor who submitted a bid. In short, I want to represent the citizens of Kaysville and effect Their change and not push my own agenda.
Key issues facing your city?
I believe there is a fiscal irresponsibility within the city today in that contractors are being awarded projects with little or no competition. I work in government procurement and I am well aware of the benefits of promoting market competition in order to get the most for tax dollars. If elected I will be sure that the State's procurement code would govern any proposed transaction; that way the City of Kaysville is able to do more for its citizens with less.
I also believe that there is a communication problem within the city; in that when the council is contemplating a project the ones it will most effect are not being notified of such a change. All too often the ones being effected by the change do not hear about it until the council is about to rule on it. This is not in keeping with a fair, open, and transparent government. If elected I will be sure that more than adequate notification is practiced and will not allow a project to continue until such notification is carried out.