Race: Pleasant View City Council At-Large 4-year term
Occupation: Real Estate Broker
Age: 50
Elected offices previous held: Pleasant View City Council, 2012-2013; Pleasant View City Mayor, 2014-2017
Website: pleasantviewcity.blogspot.com
What are your reasons for running?
Increase the economic viability through modifying the City ordinances to make doing business in Pleasant View easier and work with the Mayor and City Council to attract smart housing, retail and jobs to the community.
Key issues facing your city?
Development along 2700 N. with limited UDOT access and retail going to the internet, brick and mortar businesses are going away and an overwhelming amount of Pleasant View's sales tax revenue comes from the population based formula, we need to have a plan for smart plan for housing, retail and industrial type properties.