Race: Layton City Council

Occupation: Product manager

Age: 56

Elected offices previously held: None

What are your reasons for running?

I have served the community for almost 40 years. I am concerned about future growth, the lack of transparency, crime rates, and tax increases. I think I have the experience to fix these issues. I really want to help Layton to continue to grow and continue to be the place of choice to live and raise a family along the Wasatch front. I also think we are setting ourselves up for some significant issues with the high-density housing that are being built in Layton.

Key issues facing your city?

Lack of transparency, increasing crime, tax increases, lack of affordable housing and overall growth.