Race: Layton Mayor
Occupation: Business owner
Age: 46
Website: www.WeAreLayton.com
Elected offices previously held: Mayor of Layton City
What are your reasons for running?
The traditional path our City has been on is not sustainable. Our residents, our infrastructure and our community as a whole are struggling. Our community needs to be asking why we aren’t prepared for the future? As Mayor, I would use my experience as a business owner and as an ambassador for our City, to guide our future growth that is in line with our values, to bring more creative economic strategies and build an environment of transparency, collaboration and public involvement.
Key issues facing your city?
Economic Development