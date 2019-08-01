Race: Hooper Mayor
Occupation: Realtor/business owner
Age: 40
Website: www.ilovehooper.com
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I know as a leader and listening to the input of the citizens of Hooper, forming a team, we can make Hooper the city we want it to be. Keeping the heart of the past, present and future in mind!
Key issues facing your city?
We cannot stop property owners from exercising their right; therefore, we cannot stop building. We can, as a city work with property-owners and builders to ensure that the building is managed. I would like to see developers build open space into their projects, we can have the country feel we all moved to Hooper to experience. I would like to see homes, along with parks, walking and riding paths, wetlands and fishing ponds, and riding arenas.
I believe we need to come together as a community and get a rec department created, or start by supporting these type of activities. This will take some volunteers from the community as well.
Public Safety is a big concern for me. We need to start looking at the future to protect ourselves without increasing taxes. Neighborhood watch programs work. We have seen it first hand. I want to work with the Weber County Sheriff's department on the VIPS program. I would like to get a VIPS car donated or purchased to use in our city.