Race: Layton City Council
Occupation: Auditor
Age: 38
Website: www.tysonforlayton.com or www.facebook.com/plastowforlaytoncity/
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
I want to improve the transparency and accountability in the way Layton City operates, and I want to help ensure Layton continues to be a great place to raise a family.
I am running because I have gained valuable insight through my work experience in the Office of the State Auditor as to how cities not only should operate to comply with the law, but could operate to be more efficient, more effective, more responsive, and more accountable.
Key issues facing your city?
Layton is growing at a rapid pace as the developable farms sprout apartments, businesses, and subdivisions. This growth needs to be guided with an eye to the future.
Layton needs a new fire station and is under threat of a 25% property tax increase. We need someone on the city council like an auditor, someone who can dig in, ask tough questions, and keep asking them until we can make sure Layton is operating as fiscally responsible as possible.
Layton City needs to operate with more transparency and accountability. This is a cultural shift that needs to be established from the top down. For example, the council meetings could be live streamed and the purchasing ordinance could be changed to make city management more accountable.
The good people in our mobile home communities feel disenfranchised, like they have a voice but no one is listening. We need to address what the City will do to empower all Layton residents to resolve the issues they face.