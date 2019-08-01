Race: Clearfield City Council

Occupation: IT Project Manager

Age: 61

Elected Offices previously held: City Council - 2005-2009; 2015-Present

Website: phipps4clearfield.com

Facebook: Phipps For Clearfield 

What are your reasons for running?

I have a vision of Clearfield as a community where residents want to live and raise a family and not just stay until they move somewhere else. This means:

- Controlled growth with restrictions on current proliferation of high density rentals.

- Focus on land use that takes advantage of Clearfield's proximity to Hill AFB and its position as a transportation crossroads for northern Davis County.

- Provide exceptional public services and recreational amenities while maintaining a low tax rate.

Key issues facing your city?

The most important issue is growth and using developable land carefully and appropriately. There is a current movement towards developing land for high density rentals, which I am opposed to. We must also ensure that Mabey Place and Clearfield Station developments provide an exciting location for new permanent residents as well as a destination for current residents and those who live in the region. Residential growth must contribute to Clearfield as a community without creating increased burdens on traffic, schools, and infrastructure.

We must ensure that the City retains and enhances its livability. This means a concentration on community policing, fair and appropriate code enforcement, the continued development and expansion of parks and recreation, and conservative budgets emphasizing meeting the needs of the community.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!