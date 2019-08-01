Race: Clearfield City Council
Occupation: IT Project Manager
Age: 61
Elected Offices previously held: City Council - 2005-2009; 2015-Present
Website: phipps4clearfield.com
Facebook: Phipps For Clearfield
What are your reasons for running?
I have a vision of Clearfield as a community where residents want to live and raise a family and not just stay until they move somewhere else. This means:
- Controlled growth with restrictions on current proliferation of high density rentals.
- Focus on land use that takes advantage of Clearfield's proximity to Hill AFB and its position as a transportation crossroads for northern Davis County.
- Provide exceptional public services and recreational amenities while maintaining a low tax rate.
Key issues facing your city?
The most important issue is growth and using developable land carefully and appropriately. There is a current movement towards developing land for high density rentals, which I am opposed to. We must also ensure that Mabey Place and Clearfield Station developments provide an exciting location for new permanent residents as well as a destination for current residents and those who live in the region. Residential growth must contribute to Clearfield as a community without creating increased burdens on traffic, schools, and infrastructure.
We must ensure that the City retains and enhances its livability. This means a concentration on community policing, fair and appropriate code enforcement, the continued development and expansion of parks and recreation, and conservative budgets emphasizing meeting the needs of the community.