Race: Layton City Council
Occupation: Attorney
Age: 33
Website: www.zachbloxham.com or www.facebook.com/ZachForLayton
Elected offices previously held: None
What are your reasons for running?
Layton needs a new voice -- and one that can speak to the concerns of all our residents. I am a thirty-something husband and father and know the challenges faced by families, young professionals, and others trying to find their way in a changing world. As a lawyer, I represent the elderly, those with special needs, and veterans. I meet and listen to these folks every day and know the struggles. I want to bridge the gap between young, old, and in-between so we can make Layton home for all of us.
Key issues facing your city?
Layton needs more accountable and transparent leadership in city government. If elected, I vow to explain each vote I make on a publicly accessible Facebook page. I will also hold monthly townhall meetings where residents can ask questions, make comments, and get more information about city affairs.
Layton is seeing tremendous growth and it must be met with a balanced approach to development. Utah is in the midst of a housing gap crisis and Layton must find solutions that allow our community to be home to as many as want to live here, while assuring that our infrastructure can meet the demand.
I support the building of a new fire station but do not support the 25% property tax increase as currently proposed. We must not cross the threshold of a tax increase unless and until we have exhausted any and all available alternatives. Once a tax is increased, it is easier for government to raise them again and again. There will always be something new to pay for.
I hope to earn your vote!