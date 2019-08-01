Race: Kaysville City Council - 2 year term
Occupation: Software Engineer
Age: 37
Elected Offices previously held: None.
Website: www.VoteForZane.com
What are your reasons for running?
I would like to stop the spending on these new pet projects, work on getting the city out of debt and eventually cutting taxes (though that’s a longer term goal than just 2 years)
Key issues facing your city?
$5+ million dollar city hall expansion and remodel (against), $20+ million dollar municipal fiber (against the “utility” model), power infrastructure, road repair schedule etc..