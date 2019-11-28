Save on Skiing/Snowboarding with Snowbasin Black Friday – Cyber Monday Sale

Snowbasin Resort released a Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale with large discounts on season passes, lift tickets and lessons. With their largest sale of the season, guests can save hundreds of dollars on skiing for themselves, or holiday gifts before prices increase after Cyber Monday.
Save up to $500 on Season Passes
It’s no secret that the best rates on season passes are given to those that buy early. Snowbasin has extended their pre-opening prices through Cyber Monday, with savings up to $500 on season passes before prices increase to in-season rates on December 3rd.
40% off Weekday Lift Tickets
The best rates in skiing are always given to those that buy online, in advance. From Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Snowbasin is offering a massive 40% off weekday lift tickets with savings up to $50 per ticket. Dates include Monday through Thursday, excluding holiday periods.
The Best Rates on Lessons: 5% off Online
The perfect holiday gift may just be an unforgettable experience. Snowbasin is offering their best rates on lessons, with 5% savings available online. Choose from a private lesson, accessing the ski lifts an hour before the public with up to five guests. Or, select expert group instruction for any ability of skier or snowboarder advance their skills.
Shop now at Snowbasin.com.