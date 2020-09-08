The coronavirus pandemic postponed the 122nd playing of the Utah State Amateur Golf Championship from early summer to late summer, and trimmed the field considerably — including a 32-player match play bracket instead of 64 players.
Former Weber State golfer and Davis High alum Luke Crapo put together the deepest match-play run among golfers from Northern Utah in the event that ran Sept. 1-5 at Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club in Summit Park.
Crapo, who lists Ogden Golf & Country Club as his home course, entered match play as the No. 11 seed after tying for ninth at 2-under in two preliminary rounds. He defeated No. 22 seed Darrin Overson 4 and 3 in the first round before upsetting No. 6 seed Brock Stanger 2-up in the second round. Crapo fell to No. 3 seed Hayden Christensen by one hole in a tough quarterfinal battle.
No. 26 seed Brandon Robison, a senior at Viewmont High School, upset No. 7 seed Cole Ponich (BYU, Davis High) 2 and 1 in the first round, then beat No. 23 seed Tyson Shelley 2 and 1 to advance to the quarterfinals. Robison fell there: 4 and 3 to No. 2 seed Mitchell Schow, who went on to win the title.
Ponich posted the best two-day preliminary score of Northern Utah golfers, tying for fifth at 3-under thanks to a 5-under first round.
Kirk Siddens, a senior player from Fruit Heights, entered match play as the No. 14 seed and won his first-round match. No. 18 seed Braxton Watts, a senior at Farmington High, took down 2017 State Am winner Kelton Hirsch (BYU, Viewmont High) in the first round.
Hunter Howe (Weber State, Weber High), Landon Anderson (Dixie State, Davis High) and Matthew Lyons (Layton resident) each made the 32-player match play field and lost in the first round.