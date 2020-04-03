Cycling fans in Utah will have to wait another year for the state's biggest bike race.
The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah announced Friday it has canceled its professional cycling race that was scheduled for this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
State and local health officials have strongly recommended people avoid gathering in large groups to help mitigate the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Last year's Tour of Utah attracted a total of 400,000 spectators.
"With the best interests of our host communities, riders, cycling fans and partners at heart, the Tour of Utah is focusing on the health and safety of all its participants and has made the difficult decision not to hold its race this August,” said Steve Miller, chairman of the Tour of Utah, in a statement issued Friday. "For the past 15 editions, this international cycling event has traveled the scenic byways of Utah, and we will miss gathering communities together to enjoy the race this year."
The seven-stage bike race was scheduled for Aug. 3-9. Ogden was planned as a host city, though specific details about the course for the Ogden stage would be hadn't been released yet.
Seventeen race teams had committed to the Tour of Utah, according to the press release.
"The Tour of Utah was peaking this year with commitments from 17 teams to race in Utah, including five WorldTour teams, its first-time international designation as a UCI ProSeries event, and a tremendous lineup of communities to host the daily start and finish lines of each stage," said John Kimball, managing director of the Tour of Utah, in a press release. "We are hopeful to renew many of these partnerships for 2021."
The city of Ogden was the only stage scheduled for Weber or Davis counties this summer. It's unknown if Ogden will host a stage in the 2021 race.