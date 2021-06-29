FARMINGTON — Four-time Utah Women's State Amateur golf champion Kelsey Chugg is still in the tournament field this year to go for her fifth victory in the match-play event.
Chugg won both of her matches matches Tuesday at Farmington's Oakridge Country Club in the rounds of 32 and 16, advancing to Wednesday's quarterfinals where she'll face Whitney Banz at 7 a.m.
The Weber State graduate defeated Kassidy Wallin in the round of 32 with one hole to play, finishing the front nine 2-up and then playing all square on the back, making a par on the 17th hole to end the match.
In the round of 16, Chugg closed out the match against Utah Valley freshman Macy Robertson with a par on the 16th hole.
Chugg is the only golfer with Northern Utah ties left in the field and in Banz, a Westminster College golfer, Chugg faces someone who took out the No. 1 seed in the round of 32 on Tuesday morning.
Two golfers with Davis County ties advanced to the round of 16 before being knocked out. Davis alumnus Jennifer Ensign lost 3 & 2 against Lone Peak High golfer Berlin Long. Ensign was a couple inches away from keeping the match alive but her birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole stayed right of the hole.
Long was 4-up through eight holes before Ensign won three of the next four to make things closer on the back nine. Ensign won her round of 32 match 5 & 3 against Haley Greb.
Bountiful High alumnus and current Westminster College junior Jobi Einerson lost 5 & 4 to Orem golfer Apelila Galeai. Galeai was 2-up through 11 holes and won the next three to win the match.
Earlier, Einerson won her round of 32 match 4 & 3 against Weber High and Weber State graduate Halee Chugg.
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday
Kelsey Chugg vs. Whitney Banz
Emma Winfree vs. Berlin Long
Apelila Galeai vs. Carissa Graft
Tess Blair vs. Aadyn Long