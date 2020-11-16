Kyler Oliver wasn't assured a spot in this past weekend's Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Arlington, Texas.
But a late-season surge by the 21-year-old Roy native qualified him for this year's bull riding finals, where he capped a breakthrough year on the tour with an 18th-place finish over the weekend.
"It was kind of crazy because, I mean, I didn't have a flight booked to go there until like three or four days before because I didn't know I was going to be there," Oliver told the Standard-Examiner on Monday.
Oliver has earned $38,989 this season, $11,900 of which came from the PBR Finals over the weekend, the first time he's qualified for bull riding's year-end event.
In four rounds in Texas, Oliver was bucked off the bull three times, but managed to hold on and score an impressive 90 in his third-round ride, which was enough for his final placing.
"You go into something like that and you gotta have a high expectation for yourself. Once I got there, I was excited to be there. ... My goal for the year was to make the Velocity Finals," Oliver said.
Oliver was in St. George on Monday preparing to travel to South Dakota to pick up his van, which he hit a deer with earlier this year near Sturgis, South Dakota, while heading to Huron, South Dakota, for an event.
He's already thinking about next season.
"I was thinking about that after falling off my last bull at the world finals," he said. "It's only going to go up from this point on."
According to PBR.com, Oliver's qualification into the PBR Finals was no sure thing. He needed a last-ditch performance at the Velocity Tour Finals in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 6, which he got.
Oliver finished second overall at the VT Finals thanks to scoring a 90.5 in the second round after an 87.5 first-round ride. For that, Oliver bagged $16,880 as well as a place in the PBR Finals, which started six days after the VT Finals.
The top 40 riders in the year-end standings compete in the finals. Oliver's second-place finish in South Dakota moved him up to No. 37, according to PBR.com.
In early October, Oliver won the second event of the Casper (Wyoming) Invitational, scoring an 86.5 and an 87 on his two rides for a close victory.
Like almost every other professional sporting league in the world, the PBR's schedule saw its fair share of cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 and subsequent health restrictions.
The PBR Finals were initially supposed to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, but the event was moved to AT&T Stadium in Texas. The Casper event was previously scheduled to be held in Waco, Texas, two weeks earlier in September.
"Since everything got canceled, they went ahead and came up with that little deal so we could get our points," Oliver said, noting that the Casper win was what qualified him for the VT Finals in the first place.