Tyler Bingham, center, chats with fellow bull riders Adam Lucero, left, and Pistol Preece before riding at the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo on July 21. Bingham grew up in Weber County and now lives in Howell, Utah. He is trying to make it to his first National Finals Rodeo this year.

 BENJAMIN ZACK/Standard-Examiner

Could the third time be the charm for Box Elder County cowboy Tyler Bingham?

He probably hopes so. Bingham is competing at this week’s National Finals Rodeo in bull riding for the third time in his career.

The 27-year-old Ogden native and Fremont High alumnus sits ninth in average score through five rounds of bull riding, the fifth of which ended in no score for Bingham on Monday night, his third-straight round with no score.

Bingham started the finals with a 79 in Round 1, which was 1.5 points behind the money in sixth place. Bingham did get payday in Round 2 by scoring an 82 on Smoke Wagon, good for third place in the go-around plus $16,500 in earnings.

His first two rides were enough where he was in arm’s reach of contending for the championship provided he score high and often in the following rounds. The weekend was tough, though, as Bingham didn’t score in either Rounds 3 or 4.

That put him in seventh place out of 15 heading into Monday night’s fifth go-round. Ky Hamilton, a 20-year-old Australian, leads the bull riding competition with four scoring rounds and a high score of 90.

Bingham made his first NFR appearance in 2018, winning Round 3 of the finals and placing in two other rounds to rank 12th in average. Last year, Bingham finished fourth in the world standings with $246,399 in earnings after he placed in five NFR rounds and finished fourth in average.

Following a spring and summer of canceled rodeos across the country, COVID-19 restrictions moved this year’s NFR from Las Vegas to Arlington, Texas, at the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers baseball team.

PREP BASKETBALL SCORES

Several area basketball teams played on Saturday and Monday. Here are some scores and stats that were reported.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Layton Christian 61, Wasatch Academy 49

Mina Sevgen scored 23 points, Mia Jones had 17 and Patricia Ramirez added 11 in a Monday win for Layton Christian (2-0).

Fremont 68, Westlake 50 Roy 42, Ogden 39 Syracuse 64, Emery 33

BOYS BASKETBALL

Layton Christian 66, West 38

Trey Means scored 12 points and Jerheim Elder added 11 for LCA (1-0) in Saturday’s season-opener.

Bear River 57, Ben Lomond 43 Ogden 64, Utah Military Academy 57 Lehi 68, Farmington 48

