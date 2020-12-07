Could the third time be the charm for Box Elder County cowboy Tyler Bingham?
He probably hopes so. Bingham is competing at this week’s National Finals Rodeo in bull riding for the third time in his career.
The 27-year-old Ogden native and Fremont High alumnus sits ninth in average score through five rounds of bull riding, the fifth of which ended in no score for Bingham on Monday night, his third-straight round with no score.
Bingham started the finals with a 79 in Round 1, which was 1.5 points behind the money in sixth place. Bingham did get payday in Round 2 by scoring an 82 on Smoke Wagon, good for third place in the go-around plus $16,500 in earnings.
His first two rides were enough where he was in arm’s reach of contending for the championship provided he score high and often in the following rounds. The weekend was tough, though, as Bingham didn’t score in either Rounds 3 or 4.
That put him in seventh place out of 15 heading into Monday night’s fifth go-round. Ky Hamilton, a 20-year-old Australian, leads the bull riding competition with four scoring rounds and a high score of 90.
Bingham made his first NFR appearance in 2018, winning Round 3 of the finals and placing in two other rounds to rank 12th in average. Last year, Bingham finished fourth in the world standings with $246,399 in earnings after he placed in five NFR rounds and finished fourth in average.
Following a spring and summer of canceled rodeos across the country, COVID-19 restrictions moved this year’s NFR from Las Vegas to Arlington, Texas, at the home ballpark of the Texas Rangers baseball team.
PREP BASKETBALL SCORES
Several area basketball teams played on Saturday and Monday. Here are some scores and stats that were reported.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Layton Christian 61, Wasatch Academy 49
Mina Sevgen scored 23 points, Mia Jones had 17 and Patricia Ramirez added 11 in a Monday win for Layton Christian (2-0).
Fremont 68, Westlake 50 Roy 42, Ogden 39 Syracuse 64, Emery 33
BOYS BASKETBALL
Layton Christian 66, West 38
Trey Means scored 12 points and Jerheim Elder added 11 for LCA (1-0) in Saturday’s season-opener.