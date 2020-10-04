BYU football moved up to its highest ranking since 2009 when the Associated Press released this week's Top 25 poll results.
The Cougars are up to No. 15 in the poll after 45-14 shellacking of Louisiana Tech late Friday night.
Against Navy, Troy and Louisiana Tech, BYU is 3-0 by a combined scoring margin of 148-24. In three games, junior quarterback Zach Wilson is 60 of 72 (83.3%) for 949 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. The Cougars are perfect in red-zone scoring except for the two times it has ended games by taking knees deep inside opponent territory.
The top of the rankings stayed relatively the same, with Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame in the top five, with Ohio State, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State and Oklahoma State rounding out the top 10. Each team is at least 2-0 except Ohio State and Penn State, which have not played games.
Oklahoma dropped out of AP poll for the first time since September 2016 after losing to Iowa State. UCF snapped a streak of 33 straight weeks in the poll after going from No. 11 to unranked in a home loss to Tulsa.
UTAH GETS SCHEDULE
The University of Utah football released its 2020 schedule from the Pac-12 on Saturday morning. Pac-12 teams will play six-game schedules, with the final week being comprised of the conference championship game and other games matched up according to previous results.
Utah is scheduled to start preseason camp on Oct. 9. Fans will not be allowed to attend games. Below is the schedule, with kickoff times yet to be determined.
Nov. 7: vs. Arizona
Nov. 13: at UCLA
Nov. 21: vs. USC
Nov. 28: at Arizona State
Dec. 5: vs. Oregon State
Dec. 11: at Colorado
Dec. 18/19: TBD