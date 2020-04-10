BYU and Utah have extended their long-running men's basketball series for four more games, both schools announced Friday.
The Cougars and Utes are set to continue their rivalry at the Marriott Center in Provo on Dec. 12, 2020. A 2022 game will also be held at BYU. BYU is 75-49 at home against Utah in the all-time series.
“BYU vs. Utah is one of the greatest rivalries in college basketball,” BYU men’s basketball coach Mark Pope said in a statement from the school. “We loving playing the in-state games. They are a hallmark for college basketball and are so special for our players and fans. We can’t wait to get back on the court to get ready for next season.”
The Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City will host games in 2021 and 2023. Utah is 75-49 at home against BYU.
BYU holds a 7-5 advantage in neutral-court matchups, giving the Cougars a narrow 131-129 all-time advantage.
Utah took the last matchup, a 102-95 overtime win in 2019, and is 4-4 in the series since hiring Larry Krystkowiak as head coach.
BYU is also slated to play in the 2020 Junkanoo Jam in The Bahamas, competing against Boston College, George Mason and Tulsa. The Cougars are expected to play Weber State in a game held in Salt Lake City.
Utah is currently scheduled to play Utah Valley and Cal State Fullerton at home, and Missouri on the road. The Utes will also play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas, competing against three opponents from the field that includes Creighton, Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wichita State. As has become typical, Utah is not expected to play Weber State.
Utah will enter the 2020-21 season with a sizable group of returning players after competing as one of the youngest teams in the Pac-12. BYU enters next season needing to replace a group of five seniors that had the Cougars flying high before the NCAA Tournament was canceled.