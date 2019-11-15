HOUSTON (AP) — T.J. Haws hit a contested jump shot as time expired to give BYU a 72-71 win over Houston on Friday night.
Haws received an inbounds pass in the back court with 5.1 seconds left and, as he neared the top of the key, angled right and shot a contested, fadeaway jumper over Quentin Grimes. The ball hit the front of the rim and time expired as the ball dropped through the basket.
TJ Haws beats Houston at the buzzer! #BYU pic.twitter.com/SSFg8H8Yeb— Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) November 16, 2019
Haws finished with 10 points for BYU (3-1), which was led by Alex Barcello with 16. Jake Toolson and Kolby Lee had 14 points apiece for BYU. Haws was 4-of-13 shooting.
Caleb Mills had 17 points off the bench for Houston (1-1). Fabian White Jr. added 14 points and Grimes and DeJon Jarreau had 10 apiece.
Mills made two free throws with 1:25 to play to put Houston on top. BYU’s next two possessions ended in turnovers but Houston missed a 3-pointer and had a turnover with 5.1 seconds to go.
Nate Hinton stole the ball from Toolson with less than 10 seconds left but was called for a carrying violation as he bobbled the ball while trying to secure while crossing half court. That gave the ball back to BYU, which set up Haws' winner.
NO. 17 UTAH STATE 81, NC A&T 54
LOGAN (AP) — Alphonso Anderson had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists and Justin Bean added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to help No. 17 Utah State beat North Carolina A&T 81-54 on Friday night.
Ronald Jackson led North Carolina A&T with 15 points.
With North Carolina A&T (1-3) rallying in the second half, Utah State (4-0) made a key run to pull away.
After trailing by as much as 15 points, North Carolina A&T cut it to six points on Fred Cleveland’s 3-pointer with 14:03 left. Utah State regrouped and went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to make it 51-36.
For the third straight game, Utah State raced to a big lead, getting out to a 12-2 advantage. Utah State finished the half on a 10-3 run to take a 38-23 lead.
Utah State has had a different leading scorer in every game this season. Merrill scored 28 points in the Aggies’ season-opening win over Montana State, Bean had 18 in a blowout victory over Weber State, and Brock Miller had 27 in the win over Denver.
UTAH 73, MINNESOTA 69
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 19 points and collected 10 rebounds while Both Gach added 19 points to help Utah beat Minnesota 73-69 on Friday night.
Riley Battin added 13 points and eight rebounds while Rylan Jones chipped in 10 points and six assists for the Utes. Utah (3-0) led from wire-to-wire while shooting 53 percent from the floor.
Daniel Oturu scored 21 points and pulled down 18 rebounds to lead Minnesota. Marcus Carr finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while Gabe Kalscheur added 13 points for the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota (1-3) lost its third straight game despite committing only five turnovers.
Minnesota and Utah started the game on opposite ends of the offensive spectrum.
The Golden Gophers missed six straight shots and went nearly four minutes without a field goal before Oturu ended the drought with a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper over three straight possessions.
The Utes, on the other hand, barely missed anything in the game's early minutes. Utah opened the first half by scoring 16 unanswered points and raced to a 19-3 lead at the 15:44 mark. Gach fueled the run by sinking a pair of free throws, drilling a 3-pointer, and scoring a layup over three consecutive possessions.
Sloppiness on offense from Utah opened the door for Minnesota to chip away at the deficit. The Golden Gophers twice rallied to within a point, the second time after Tre Williams and Kalscheur made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 9-0 run that cut Utah's lead to 50-49.
Minnesota never found a way to take the lead. The Utes finally pulled away when Battin and Jones each hit a pair of free throws sandwiched around a dunk from Allen to give Utah a 67-59 lead with 1:36 remaining.
UTAH VALLEY 66, UAB 55
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — TJ Washington had 19 points as Utah Valley topped UAB 66-55 on Friday night.
Brandon Averette had 18 points for Utah Valley (3-1). Casdon Jardine added 14 points. Jamison Overton had 11 points for the visiting team.
Will Butler had 10 points for the Blazers (2-1). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 10 points. Tavin Lovan had 10 points.
Utah Valley matches up against Kentucky on the road on Monday. UAB faces Mount St. Mary's at home on Wednesday.