BYU football released two big items of news Thursday morning, including a home-and-home series with a Power 5 football program and a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal for all of its players.
The University of Miami will return to LaVell Edwards Stadium to reprise the 1990 epic that saw the No. 16 Cougars upset No. 1 Miami. BYU and Miami will play at Miami in 2026 and in Provo for the 2028 season.
“We are always looking for opportunities to schedule storied football programs like Miami," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a statement.
The additions update those seasons' schedules to the following for BYU:
2026: Arizona, Utah State, Boise State at home; Miami, Virginia Tech, Utah, Stanford and Troy on the road.
2028: Miami, Ole Miss, Houston, Boise State at home; Utah and Stanford on the road.
LANDMARK PLAYER DEAL
BYU announced an NIL deal for all 123 of its football players with Built Brands, makers of Built protein and energy bars. The deal will provide compensation to all players, and will specifically pay full tuition costs for 36 walk-on players.
All players will wear Built logos on their practice helmets and take part in company events. Walk-ons will promote the brand on social media.
The school says Built is also enhancing its corporate sponsorship of the program and will build nutrition stations in the team's locker room.