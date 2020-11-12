BYU men's basketball announced its nonconference slate Thursday, just 13 days before the season begins.
The Cougars are scheduled to play six games in the first 11 days of the season, a flurry that packs games into a busy non-league schedule — possible because while many conferences increased the number of league games to upwards of 20, the West Coast Conference stuck at 16.
Of its 11 nonconference games, BYU plays six at home, two on the road and three at neutral sites. BYU's announcement again confirmed plans to play Weber State at Vivint Arena on Dec. 23, as has long been scheduled.
The Cougars open with three games in the first four days: home games against Westminster (Nov. 25), New Orleans (Nov. 26) and Utah Valley (Nov. 28).
BYU plays in the Legends Classic at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, facing USC on Dec. 1 and either UConn or Vanderbilt on Dec. 3.
Dec. 5 brings a road game at Utah State, followed by home games against Boise State (Dec. 9) and Utah (Dec. 12) before traveling to play at San Diego State (Dec. 18).
BYU wraps up nonconference play with a Dec. 21 home game against Texas Southern before playing Weber in SLC.
Conference play begins with a road swing to Pepperdine (Dec. 31) and San Diego (Jan. 2).
BYU went 24-8 last season, finishing ranked No. 18 nationally when the season was called off at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.