NBA teams voted on draft-eligible and draft-declared players to create an initial list of 105 to be invited to the NBA Draft Combine — and two locals made the cut.
Bountiful High and Utah State alumnus Sam Merrill joins Bingham High and BYU alumnus Yoeli Childs as two players on the list. Childs' inclusion was first reported by HoopsHype and Merrill's has been announced by USU.
The list could be trimmed to 70 with another vote. The date for the NBA Draft Combine is not yet determined.
The Athletic reports the draft lottery has been scheduled for Aug. 20 and the NBA Draft for Oct. 16. Typically, the combine, where players work out in front of NBA scouts, takes place after the lottery, which determines the drafting order.
Both players led their squads to exemplary seasons during their senior campaigns.
Merrill averaged 19.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as the Aggies went 26-8 and nabbed an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament when Merrill hit a last-second 3 to top San Diego State in the MWC Tournament championship game five days before the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Childs helped BYU to a 24-8 record and a No. 18 final ranking by the Associated Press. He averaged 22.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.