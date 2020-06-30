It seems that, even after 30 years, Damian Lillard's star is still rising.
The five-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection and publisher of three well-received rap albums added another feather to his cap Tuesday when video game studio 2K announced Lillard would be the cover athlete for its NBA 2K21 game.
The Weber State legend previously recorded a song called "Shot Clock" that was featured in NBA 2K18.
“This is a special moment for me in my NBA career,” Lillard said in a statement from 2K. “I’ve been a fan of NBA 2K for years and love how they represent all aspects of basketball culture. I’m an avid 2K player so I’m honored to join the other NBA greats who have been on the cover. I’m grateful to all my fans and can’t wait for everyone to experience the game later this year.”
The theme of the 2K21 version is "Everything is Game," resulting in a humorous video announcement where Lillard takes over all channels on a TV dial with "Everything is Dame."
“There are a lot of great players in the NBA today, but Damian Lillard has done a particularly standout job of representing the current generation of NBA superstar," said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K, in a news release. "From his cultural influence, musical success, off the court leadership, and on court domination, he's the perfect fit for our cover of NBA 2K21 on current-generation platforms; we're honored to have him."
In his eighth NBA season, Lillard currently holds career highs of 28.9 points per game, 7.8 assists per game and 39.4% 3-point shooting. During a two-week period in January, he scored at least 34 points in eight straight games, including performances of 61, 51 and 50 points.