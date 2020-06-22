FARMINGTON — Three golfers with area ties received sponsor exemptions into the field for this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Utah Championship professional golf tournament, and a fourth golfer made the tournament by shooting a very low round in a Monday qualifier.
Patrick Fishburn (Fremont High, BYU alumnus), Daniel Summerhays (Davis High, BYU) and Preston Summerhays all received exemptions into this week’s tournament, which will be played at Farmington’s Oakridge Country Club starting Thursday.
Davis High alumnus and current BYU golfer Cole Ponich shot a 9-under 63 at Monday’s qualifying event at Talons Cove in Saratoga Springs.
Ponich, whose home course growing up was Oakridge, birdied seven holes on the back 9 and was the lone amateur in the eight qualifying spots up for grabs on Monday.
Ponich is coming off his first full season with the Cougars, where he recorded two top-20 finishes.
Daniel Summerhays, the longtime PGA Tour pro from Farmington, is winding down his pro career. He has played just one pro event this year and was recently named the new Davis High boys golf head coach.
Preston Summerhays, Daniel’s nephew, is a rising star in the golf world. The younger Summerhays is a rising high school senior who lives in Arizona but has spent summers playing golf in Utah. He won the Utah State Amateur last year as well as the US Junior Amateur.
Fans aren’t allowed at this week’s tournament, but it will be televised on the GOLF Channel daily from 4-6 p.m. starting Thursday.