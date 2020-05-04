The professional golf tour that hosts the Utah Championship announced Monday the 2020 event will go on this season after the new coronavirus pandemic has shut down most sports worldwide since mid-March.
The Korn Ferry Tour, the undercard series through which top players qualify for the PGA Tour, said the 2020 Utah Championship will be contested during the week of June 22 at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, and will be played with no fans.
This year’s Utah Championship is one of the first four golf events of the summer as the sport restarts.
All four rounds will air on The Golf Channel, a release from the tour said, adding it “will continue to monitor the situation and follow the recommendations of local and state authorities in order to determine the most appropriate on-site access in each market.”
The 2020 contest marks the third year since the Utah Championship was move to Oakridge in Farmington.
The Korn Ferry Tour includes former Fremont High and BYU golfer Patrick Fishburn.
Due to schedule delays caused by the pandemic, the restart will begin a modified schedule of 29 total events — six already complete, 23 to come — through which the Korn Ferry Tour is combining its 2020 and 2021 schedules.
Professional golfers are in somewhat of a holding pattern due to the modified schedules that have seen 13 tour events canceled. The PGA Tour recently announced the extension of PGA Tour exemptions for the 2020-21 season, meaning no 2020 Korn Ferry golfers will “graduate” to the PGA Tour this year; 50 tour cards will be granted between two events in 2021.
STATE AM DELAYED
The Utah State Amateur, typically played in June each year, has been rescheduled to Sept. 1-5 at Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club in Park City.
The 122nd event, which is the longest continuously held golf tournament in the world, will see the field cut in half this year: 144 (instead of 288) players will compete to advance for 32 spots (instead of 64) in the match-play tournament that concludes the event and decides the winner.