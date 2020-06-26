In more than 50 years of golf, Farr West resident Al Haag had his share of holes-in-one. Seven, to be exact.
But a two-week run gave Haag a rare pairing at Farr West's Remuda Golf Course. According to information sent by the course, Haag, a senior golfer "over age 65," tallied a hole-in-one on May 27 and a double eagle — also known as an albatross — on June 9.
On May 27, Haag tallied his eighth lifetime ace with a 4-iron from 215 yards off the tee of Remuda's 17th hole (witnesses, according to the course: Chase Burton, Ryan Martinez and Cohen Stanger).
On June 9, the albatross came on the third hole when Haag dropped in his 184-yard second shot from the fairway with a 7-iron (witness: Cohen Stanger). An albatross or double eagle is a 3-under score on one hole, which means finding the cup from distance on the second shot of a par 5 hole.
Haag, a former BYU golfer, is a local instructor and, according to the course, maintains a handicap of plus-one.