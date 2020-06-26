Al Haag double eagle Remuda Golf Course

In this June 9, 2020, photo, golfer Al Haag poses at the cup and flag after making a double eagle at Remuda Golf Course in Farr West.

 Photo supplied, Remuda Golf Course

In more than 50 years of golf, Farr West resident Al Haag had his share of holes-in-one. Seven, to be exact.

But a two-week run gave Haag a rare pairing at Farr West's Remuda Golf Course. According to information sent by the course, Haag, a senior golfer "over age 65," tallied a hole-in-one on May 27 and a double eagle — also known as an albatross — on June 9.

On May 27, Haag tallied his eighth lifetime ace with a 4-iron from 215 yards off the tee of Remuda's 17th hole (witnesses, according to the course: Chase Burton, Ryan Martinez and Cohen Stanger).

On June 9, the albatross came on the third hole when Haag dropped in his 184-yard second shot from the fairway with a 7-iron (witness: Cohen Stanger). An albatross or double eagle is a 3-under score on one hole, which means finding the cup from distance on the second shot of a par 5 hole.

Haag, a former BYU golfer, is a local instructor and, according to the course, maintains a handicap of plus-one.

