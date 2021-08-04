FARMINGTON — A year after nearly pulling off a dream ending to the Utah Championship, Daniel Summerhays will take another crack at his hometown professional golf tournament this Thursday through Sunday at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, which is hosting the Korn Ferry Tour’s annual stop in Utah.
Fans are allowed back at this year’s tournament, ushering the return of the grandstand behind the 18th green — which is the everyday No. 9 hole, but the tournament swaps the front and back nine holes because the ninth green is more accommodating for a grandstand and TV angles.
Last year in front of zero fans on the course — some were outside the course — Summerhays was the talk of the tournament as he surged on Sunday and tied for the lead while playing on an injured foot, only to lose in a playoff.
“The emotion was, it was overpowering,” he said in a press conference last week about the experience of last year’s tournament.
Summerhays is one of three Utahns in this week’s field, including Patrick Fishburn and former BYU golfer Rhett Rasmussen, the latter of whom got in via the Monday qualifying event down in Saratoga Springs.
“I am so looking forward to this coming week, playing the Utah Championship,” Summerhays said. “Really can’t wait to play in front of my home crowd here.”
Fishburn, a Fremont High and BYU graduate, enters amid a Korn Ferry season where he’s struggled to break into the top 10.
His highest finish was a tie for 17th place in April in Las Vegas, but lately his scores have been improving with three tournaments of double-digit under par scores in his last five outings.
“This is one of my favorite weeks of the year, something that I circle on the calendar,” he said.
Fisburn has played 36 events on the tour this season, earning 569 ranking points and sitting in 82nd place. The top 75 finishers qualify for the KFT Finals while the top 25 finishers get a PGA Tour card.
The Utah Championship is the penultimate event of the season, with the tour going to Omaha, Nebraska, next week for the regular-season finale before heading to Boise, then Columbus, Ohio, and Newburgh, Indiana (outside Evansville) for the tour championship in September.
NOTES
Fishburn tees off at 7 a.m. Thursday off the No. 10 hole (normally the course’s No. 1 hole). Summerhays tees off at 1:05 p.m. Thursday from No. 10. Rasmussen goes off at 2:15 p.m. from the 10th hole.
The Korn Ferry Tour will keep the Utah Championship at Oakridge in 2022 and 2023, officials announced last week. Initially, the tour had agreed to keep the tournament at Oakridge for 2021 on a one-year rolling basis, but that evolved in recent months to include a multi-year deal with the Farmington club.
Unlike years past, the tournament won’t be televised live on Golf Channel due to the Olympics. Live coverage will be through the PGA’s streaming apps, but Golf Channel will carry each round on tape delay later each night.