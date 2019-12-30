LaDell Andersen, who coached 454 men's basketball games at Utah State University and Brigham Young University between 1961 and 1989, died Sunday in St. George, both schools announced. He was 90 years old.
Andersen was born in Malad, Idaho, and was a two-time all-conference guard at Utah State from 1949-52. After working as an assistant coach at the University of Utah from 1956-61, USU hired him to coach his alma mater.
Andersen coached the Aggies to a record of 173-96 (.643), becoming the third-winningest coach in school history. He led USU to five appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
His 1969-70 squad was one of the most successful teams in school history, going 22-7 and advancing to the program's only appearance in the Elite Eight. That team finished ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll, USU's second highest season-end ranking in program history.
Andersen is credited for recruiting Aggie legend Wayne Estes to Logan.
After the 1970-71 season, Andersen was hired to coach the Utah Stars of the ABA. In two seasons, he coached the Stars to a 115-43 record and two Western Division titles.
He returned to his alma mater to become athletic director, which he did from 1973-82, adding 10,000 seats to USU's football stadium and establishing women's sports at the school.
Andersen returned to the basketball sidelines in 1983 to coach at BYU, which he did for six seasons. He compiled a record of 114-71 for the men's basketball program, including three trips to the NCAA Tournament.
In the 1987-88 season, BYU went 26-6 and finished ranked No. 19 in the AP poll. That team started the season 17-0, still BYU's record for consecutive wins, and rose to as high as a No. 3 ranking.
Information about funeral and other services was not available Monday.