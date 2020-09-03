Box Elder and Bear River high school football teams face off in the 100th Golden Spike Game on Friday. This story is the third in a series examining the rivalry.
Box Elder and Bear River high schools first met in a football game on Nov. 9, 1923.
In that time, Calvin Coolidge had been president of the United States for about three months following Warren G. Harding’s death.
The two teams from the only high schools in Box Elder County continued to meet yearly in football, going through World War II, Brown v. Board of Education, the Korean War, the Civil Rights movement, the Kennedy assassination, the Vietnam War, Watergate, the Cold War, the AIDS epidemic, the Clinton impeachment, the 9/11 attacks, the Iraq War, the first Black president and the list goes on.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has knocked the world out of order, the two Box Elder County schools meet again for the 100th time this Friday, only this time under a pamphlet of restrictions made in response to the pandemic.
Fan attendance is limited, though not limited as much as some of the schools in more populated counties. Many events that were planned between the two schools to celebrate the 100th game were canceled.
“We moved this game to the first week of school so the kids could be involved in the historic event,” Box Elder head coach Robbie Gunter said.
But at 7 p.m. Friday at Bear River High, the teams plan to kick off against each other for the 100th time in their history. It’s the longest-running rivalry in Utah according to prep football historian George Felt.
But a lot of the pomp and circumstance that was planned is no longer. There are hopes of planning things for next year to make up for the lost opportunity due to COVID-19.
“It certainly has restricted a lot of the celebration that we would’ve had,” Bear River coach Chris Wise said.
There’s still plenty to celebrate. BR athletic director Van Park said that both teams’ drill teams and cheerleaders will perform together at halftime. Commemorative stickers will be handed out at the game, as well.
There was a public logo contest conducted by the two schools, which a Bear River alumnus named Micky Millsap won with a stylized picture of a bee and a bear on either side of the number 100.
And then finally, there’s a game to be played between the 2-1 Bears and 0-3 Bees. Both head coaches said to toss the records out for this game because normally the records don’t matter.
Mostly, that’s true. Mostly because on average Box Elder wins seven of every 10 games played in this series, no matter if it has a good or terrible season.
In 2009 for example, Box Elder was objectively a bad team and finished 2-7. Bear River had a decent team and went 6-5. The Bees won the Golden Spike.
Conversely, it normally takes the Bears being very good and Box Elder being at least mediocre or worse for Bear River to win — at least, that’s what the game scores and records throughout the decades of U.S. history have reflected.
Even then, the games are close. The eventually unbeaten 2004 Bears team had to scrap and claw to win by 5 at Box Elder, a team that would eventually finish 8-4.
In the years that both teams are good? Box Elder has normally won, such as 2003 when an eventually 10-1 Bees team won by 30 against an eventually dominant 3A state champion Bear River squad.