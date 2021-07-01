Two Davis County prep student athletes recently announced verbal commitments in their respective sports.
Three-year starting volleyball setter Hailee Garcia from Syracuse High plans to play for St. Mary's College (California) in the West Coast Conference.
The senior, who's expected to be a four-year starter for the Titans, has totaled 2,327 career assists over three seasons at SHS. When Garcia gets to SMC, she's expected to join Syracuse graduate Megan Chandler as well as Northridge graduate Alosina Thompson on the Gaels' team.
In prep football, Bountiful High senior offensive lineman Trevin Ostler announced on social media Thursday he's committed to BYU. Ostler, a returning starter for the Redhawks, chose the Cougars over an offer from UNLV.
STATE AM FINAL
FARMINGTON — Apelila Galeai needed 19 holes Wednesday to win her semifinal match of the Utah Women's State Amateur golf tournament at Oakridge Country Club.
Galeai went 19 again in Thursday's final against Lone Peak High golfer Berlin Long and just like Wednesday, the BYU freshman Galeai won the final hole and won the trophy.
Long was 2-up with two holes to play in the match, requiring Galeai to win both the remaining holes to keep the match going, which she did.
Galeai finished the match winning the final three holes just as Long did in her Wednesday semifinal.