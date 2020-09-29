OGDEN — For the first time since 2014, the Iron Horse Game between Ogden High and Ben Lomond High football teams will be played at a high school site.
Weber State informed the Ogden School District in August that it probably wouldn’t be able to host this year’s Iron Horse Game, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to district athletic director Jethro Helmbrecht. That decision was made official in early September.
So in the regular-season finale, Ogden and Ben Lomond will face off at Ogden High and will kick off at 4 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.
The teams have contested their annual rivalry at Weber State’s Stewart Stadium each year since 2015 and it’s normally one of the highest-attended prep football games in the state.
The reason for the initial move to Weber State five years ago was for better crowd control and policing in the wake of the 2014 contest, where both teams rushed the field after the game and some fights broke out.
It stopped short of an all-out brawl, but both schools and the district knew the rivalry was at a boiling point and moved the game's location. Another contributing factor: the week leading up to the 2014 game was filled with assault allegations and vandalism at each school.
Helmbrecht said the district isn't too concerned with security this year since it's limiting tickets due to COVID-19 protocols in place. Helmbrecht said the 4 p.m. kickoff time was chosen because it will be warmer at that time and there was talk about making it the same time as a playoff game.
Under non-pandemic conditions, the game would’ve likely been played at Weber State this year, where the Ogden School District has access to not only Ogden City Police, but also Weber State Police to help in case things get out of hand.
But this year, Weber State has been severely restricting third-party events on campus, especially those with more than 20 people.
Under non-pandemic conditions, there would be serious seating concerns at Ogden High where football game parking normally requires an adventure into the surrounding neighborhood.
Helmbrecht said attendance is being limited to 1,800 fans (the stadium seats 3,600, he said) and tickets are mostly being limited to families of the football players, band members, cheerleaders and other students involved in the game.
General public tickets will be sparse, Helmbrecht said, but Ogden High has a new broadcasting camera installed at the stadium so the game will be live-streamed on the internet.
Tickets will go on sale around a week before the game, Helmbrecht said.
In the past, principals at both schools expressed a desire to move the Iron Horse back to the school sites. They figured the temperature in the rivalry had cooled down (it has) and it would be financially beneficial for the home schools, which would keep all the gate revenue from the game without prior costs of renting Stewart Stadium.
Just based on 2018's attendance figure of 5,800, that would be a sizable inflow to any high school's vault.