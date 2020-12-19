OFFENSE

CHANCE TRUJILLO

Davis

Quarterback • Senior

Trujillo passed for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 59% of his passes. He also rushed for 10 scores and 368 yards.

RYDER LISH

Morgan

Quarterback • Senior

Lish threw for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns against six interceptions, while also rushing for 928 yards on 6.8 yards per rush with 15 touchdowns.

TANNER BELINSKI

Morgan

Running back • Senior

Belinski rushed 110 times for 892 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games played.

REISS GRAYBEAL

Bonneville

Receiver • Senior

Graybeal caught 48 passes for 696 yards and five touchdowns.

NIXON DAYLEY

Clearfield

Receiver • Senior

In 10 reported games, Dayley caught 42 passes for 808 yards and seven touchdowns. He also converted 5 of 5 extra point attempts.

DEREK RIEDERER

Viewmont

Receiver/Defensive back • Senior

In seven games, Riederer caught 39 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he made 65 tackles with two interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

TREVIN TOONE

Bear River

Offensive line • Senior

Toone blocked for a rushing offense that totaled 1,887 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 171.5 yards per game. 

ERIC WILDER

Syracuse

Offensive line • Junior

Wilder was Syracuse's highest-graded and most consistent offensive lineman this season.

MAVERICK MAIR

Roy

Offensive line • Junior

Mair blocked for an offense that averaged 423.8 yards per game, 7.1 yards per rush and 35.7 points per game.

KORD BOYLE

Fremont

Offensive line • Senior

Boyle blocked for an offense that averaged 383 yards per game, 5.7 yards per rush and 30.4 points per game.

KELLEN COLLIER

Box Elder

Offensive line/Defensive line • Senior

Collier blocked for an offense that ran the ball 427 times in 11 games this year for 1,966 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, Collier made 39 tackles with five sacks.

KORD SHAW

Bonneville

Returner/RB/LB • Junior

Shaw totaled 276 kick return yards with one touchdown on special teams. On offense, he had 646 total yards with 11 touchdowns. On defense, he made 51 tackles with four tackles-for-loss.

DEFENSE

CARSON JONES

Bonneville

Defensive end • Junior

In nine reported games, Jones made 44 tackles with 11 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, one blocked punt and one blocked field goal.

JACOB KASHIWAEDA

Weber

Defensive tackle • Senior

In nine games, Kashiwaeda made 30 tackles with five tackles-for-loss, two sacks and scored one rushing touchdown.

JAXON LARSEN

Morgan

Defensive end • Junior

In 11 games, Larsen made 61 total tackles with 10 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery.

BRAD HOWELL

Clearfield

Defensive end • Senior

In eight reported games, Howell made 57 tackles wth 10 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

SPENCER HALL

Weber

Linebacker/Receiver • Senior

In seven games, Hall made 43 tackles with five tackles-for-loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. On offense, he had 299 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

MITCH MOLDRE

Bountiful

Linebacker • Senior

Moldre totaled 106 tackles with seven tackles-for-loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. On offense, he rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns.

ISAAC REES

Morgan

Linebacker • Senior

In nine games, Rees made 60 tackles with 16 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

OZZY NORTON

Ogden

Safety/Receiver • Junior

Norton made 31 tackles with seven interceptions, one fumble recovery and returned three interceptions for touchdown. On offense he led the team with 629 receiving yards.

BOSTEN BAUR

Bonneville

Safety • Senior

Baur made 32 tackles with three interceptions and four pass breakups.

SAM HANSEN

Morgan

Defensive back • Senior

Hansen made 68 tackles with four interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for loss.

PARKER BUCHANAN

Box Elder

Defensive back/Quarterback • Senior

Buchanan made 43 total tackles with three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery on defense. On offense he passed for 1,222 yards and nine touchdowns, rushed for 852 yards and nine scores and caught one touchdown pass.

AJ PIPPIN

Ben Lomond

Kicker • Senior

Pippin converted 7 of 8 field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards, went 22 of 23 on extra points and recovered two of his own onside kick attempts.

