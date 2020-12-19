OFFENSE
CHANCE TRUJILLO
Davis
Quarterback • Senior
Trujillo passed for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing 59% of his passes. He also rushed for 10 scores and 368 yards.
RYDER LISH
Morgan
Quarterback • Senior
Lish threw for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns against six interceptions, while also rushing for 928 yards on 6.8 yards per rush with 15 touchdowns.
TANNER BELINSKI
Morgan
Running back • Senior
Belinski rushed 110 times for 892 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games played.
REISS GRAYBEAL
Bonneville
Receiver • Senior
Graybeal caught 48 passes for 696 yards and five touchdowns.
NIXON DAYLEY
Clearfield
Receiver • Senior
In 10 reported games, Dayley caught 42 passes for 808 yards and seven touchdowns. He also converted 5 of 5 extra point attempts.
DEREK RIEDERER
Viewmont
Receiver/Defensive back • Senior
In seven games, Riederer caught 39 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he made 65 tackles with two interceptions, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
TREVIN TOONE
Bear River
Offensive line • Senior
Toone blocked for a rushing offense that totaled 1,887 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 171.5 yards per game.
ERIC WILDER
Syracuse
Offensive line • Junior
Wilder was Syracuse's highest-graded and most consistent offensive lineman this season.
MAVERICK MAIR
Roy
Offensive line • Junior
Mair blocked for an offense that averaged 423.8 yards per game, 7.1 yards per rush and 35.7 points per game.
KORD BOYLE
Fremont
Offensive line • Senior
Boyle blocked for an offense that averaged 383 yards per game, 5.7 yards per rush and 30.4 points per game.
KELLEN COLLIER
Box Elder
Offensive line/Defensive line • Senior
Collier blocked for an offense that ran the ball 427 times in 11 games this year for 1,966 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, Collier made 39 tackles with five sacks.
KORD SHAW
Bonneville
Returner/RB/LB • Junior
Shaw totaled 276 kick return yards with one touchdown on special teams. On offense, he had 646 total yards with 11 touchdowns. On defense, he made 51 tackles with four tackles-for-loss.
DEFENSE
CARSON JONES
Bonneville
Defensive end • Junior
In nine reported games, Jones made 44 tackles with 11 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, one blocked punt and one blocked field goal.
JACOB KASHIWAEDA
Weber
Defensive tackle • Senior
In nine games, Kashiwaeda made 30 tackles with five tackles-for-loss, two sacks and scored one rushing touchdown.
JAXON LARSEN
Morgan
Defensive end • Junior
In 11 games, Larsen made 61 total tackles with 10 tackles-for-loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery.
BRAD HOWELL
Clearfield
Defensive end • Senior
In eight reported games, Howell made 57 tackles wth 10 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
SPENCER HALL
Weber
Linebacker/Receiver • Senior
In seven games, Hall made 43 tackles with five tackles-for-loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one blocked kick. On offense, he had 299 receiving yards with three touchdowns.
MITCH MOLDRE
Bountiful
Linebacker • Senior
Moldre totaled 106 tackles with seven tackles-for-loss, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery. On offense, he rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns.
ISAAC REES
Morgan
Linebacker • Senior
In nine games, Rees made 60 tackles with 16 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
OZZY NORTON
Ogden
Safety/Receiver • Junior
Norton made 31 tackles with seven interceptions, one fumble recovery and returned three interceptions for touchdown. On offense he led the team with 629 receiving yards.
BOSTEN BAUR
Bonneville
Safety • Senior
Baur made 32 tackles with three interceptions and four pass breakups.
SAM HANSEN
Morgan
Defensive back • Senior
Hansen made 68 tackles with four interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for loss.
PARKER BUCHANAN
Box Elder
Defensive back/Quarterback • Senior
Buchanan made 43 total tackles with three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and one fumble recovery on defense. On offense he passed for 1,222 yards and nine touchdowns, rushed for 852 yards and nine scores and caught one touchdown pass.
AJ PIPPIN
Ben Lomond
Kicker • Senior
Pippin converted 7 of 8 field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards, went 22 of 23 on extra points and recovered two of his own onside kick attempts.