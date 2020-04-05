Click through the above photos to see the selections and statistics for the Standard-Examiner’s 2020 All-Area Girls Basketball First Team: Emma Calvert, Timea Gardiner, Valerie Kunzler, Kylee Mabry, Patricia Ramirez and Baylee Sanders.
2020 Standard-Examiner All-Area Girls Basketball First Team
PATRICK CARR
