SECOND TEAM
HALLE DUFT
Fremont
Point guard • Junior
Duft averaged 5.7 points, 5.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game and shot 39.2% from the field in 27 games, according to MaxPreps.
OLIVIA TAYLOR
Bear River
Guard • Junior
Taylor averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, shot 38% from the field and 73% from the foul line in 17 games, according to MaxPreps.
SYDNEY CRAGUN
Morgan
Guard • Senior
Cragun averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 steals, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
EMRIE SATUALA
Bountiful
Forward • Sophomore
Satuala averaged 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and shot 54% from the field in 20 games, according to MaxPreps.
RACHEL GODFREY
Syracuse
Forward • Junior
Godfrey averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and shot 52% from the floor, according to MaxPreps.
CELINE MURKURA
Layton Christian
Center • Junior
Murkura averaged 7.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game, and shot 48% from the field in 22 games, according to MaxPreps.
THIRD TEAM
ABIGAIL FERRELL
Farmington
Guard • Junior
Ferrell averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, shot 47.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range according to MaxPreps.
HAILEY CUPPETT
Layton
Guard • Senior
Cuppett averaged 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, and shot 83% from the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.
SARAH SNELL
St. Joseph
Guard • Freshman
Snell averaged 13.6 points per game and had six games where she scored 20-plus points, according to statistics provided by the team.
COURTNIE PORTER
Bonneville
Forward • Sophomore
Porter averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game, according to statistics provided by the team.
MIA JONES
Layton Christian
Forward • Sophomore
Jones averaged 11.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shot 52% from the field, 48% from 3-point range and 22 for 24 from the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.
JORDYN HARVEY
Bountiful
Forward • Freshman
Harvey averaged 10.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, according to MaxPreps.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Bear River: McKenzie Bywater
Ben Lomond: Hayden Abbott
Bonneville: Ginny Jenkins
Bountiful: Lizzy McConkie
Box Elder: Annika Quayle
Clearfield: Miranda Mansfield
Davis: Hannah Loveland, Kelsey Leavitt
Farmington: Brooklyn Perkins
Fremont: Averee Porter, Maggie Mendelson
Layton: Kamryn Moore
Layton Christian: Cati Crespi
Morgan: Ashlyn Morrell
Northridge: Jalyne Stott
Ogden: Ashley Christensen
Roy: Sha'Keria Joiner
St. Joseph: Katie Sugiyama
Syracuse: Whitney Sorenson
Utah Military: Adison Felix
Viewmont: Anna Mackay
Weber: Makaylee Nye
Woods Cross: Gracie Browning