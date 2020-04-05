SECOND TEAM

HALLE DUFT

Fremont

Point guard • Junior

Duft averaged 5.7 points, 5.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game and shot 39.2% from the field in 27 games, according to MaxPreps.

OLIVIA TAYLOR

Bear River

Guard • Junior

Taylor averaged 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, shot 38% from the field and 73% from the foul line in 17 games, according to MaxPreps.

SYDNEY CRAGUN

Morgan

Guard • Senior

Cragun averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 steals, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

EMRIE SATUALA

Bountiful

Forward • Sophomore

Satuala averaged 10.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and shot 54% from the field in 20 games, according to MaxPreps.

RACHEL GODFREY

Syracuse

Forward • Junior

Godfrey averaged 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and shot 52% from the floor, according to MaxPreps.

CELINE MURKURA

Layton Christian

Center • Junior

Murkura averaged 7.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game, and shot 48% from the field in 22 games, according to MaxPreps.

THIRD TEAM

ABIGAIL FERRELL

Farmington

Guard • Junior

Ferrell averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, shot 47.3% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range according to MaxPreps.

HAILEY CUPPETT

Layton

Guard • Senior

Cuppett averaged 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, and shot 83% from the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.

SARAH SNELL

St. Joseph

Guard • Freshman

Snell averaged 13.6 points per game and had six games where she scored 20-plus points, according to statistics provided by the team.

COURTNIE PORTER

Bonneville

Forward • Sophomore

Porter averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game, according to statistics provided by the team.

MIA JONES

Layton Christian

Forward • Sophomore

Jones averaged 11.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shot 52% from the field, 48% from 3-point range and 22 for 24 from the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.

JORDYN HARVEY

Bountiful

Forward • Freshman

Harvey averaged 10.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game, according to MaxPreps.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Bear River: McKenzie Bywater

Ben Lomond: Hayden Abbott

Bonneville: Ginny Jenkins

Bountiful: Lizzy McConkie

Box Elder: Annika Quayle

Clearfield: Miranda Mansfield

Davis: Hannah Loveland, Kelsey Leavitt

Farmington: Brooklyn Perkins

Fremont: Averee Porter, Maggie Mendelson

Layton: Kamryn Moore

Layton Christian: Cati Crespi

Morgan: Ashlyn Morrell

Northridge: Jalyne Stott

Ogden: Ashley Christensen

Roy: Sha'Keria Joiner

St. Joseph: Katie Sugiyama

Syracuse: Whitney Sorenson

Utah Military: Adison Felix

Viewmont: Anna Mackay

Weber: Makaylee Nye

Woods Cross: Gracie Browning

