SECOND TEAM

ALIZABETH AREVALO

Davis

Forward • Senior

In 20 matches, Arevalo scored 19 goals with 23 assists, according to statistics provided by the team.

SADIE BEARDALL

Bonneville

Forward • Sophomore

In 20 matches, Beardall scored 17 goals with nine assists, according to statistics provided by the team.

PAYTEN IVINS

Fremont

Forward • Senior

In 20 matches, Ivins scored 23 goals with six multi-goal games, according to MaxPreps.

TORI KALISTA

Ogden

Forward • Junior

Kalista scored 20 goals with eight assists, including five multi-goal matches, according to MaxPreps.

KALEA WOODYATT

Farmington

Forward • Senior

Woodyatt scored 19 goals with one assist, according to MaxPreps.

KAITLYN RICHINS

Layton

Midfielder • Senior

Richins scored 11 goals with two assists, according to statistics provided by the team.

BROOKLYN PRITCHETT

Layton

Midfielder • Senior

Pritchett scored 10 goals with five assists, according to statistics provided by the team.

CAROLINE BITNER

Davis

Defender • Junior

Bitner was part of a defense that allowed 11 goals in 20 matches and held opponents scoreless in 13 matches.

ADDY ADAMS

Morgan

Defender • Senior

Adams was part of a defense that allowed 10 goals in 19 matches with 11 shutouts. She scored eight goals with two assists, according to MaxPreps.

GABBY CARLSON

Bonneville

Defender • Junior

Carlson was part of a defense that allowed 12 goals in 20 matches with 10 clean sheets. She scored one goal with one assist, according to statistics provided by the team.

KATE LARSON

Ogden

Defender • Senior

Larson was part of a defense that allowed 13 goals in 19 matches with 14 shutouts. She assisted one goal, according to MaxPreps.

LYDIA PITT

Viewmont

Goalkeeper • Senior

Pitt was part of the state's best defense that allowed just five goals in 18 matches. Pitt tallied 11.5 shutouts, according to statistics provided by the team.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!