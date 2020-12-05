SECOND TEAM
ALIZABETH AREVALO
Davis
Forward • Senior
In 20 matches, Arevalo scored 19 goals with 23 assists, according to statistics provided by the team.
SADIE BEARDALL
Bonneville
Forward • Sophomore
In 20 matches, Beardall scored 17 goals with nine assists, according to statistics provided by the team.
PAYTEN IVINS
Fremont
Forward • Senior
In 20 matches, Ivins scored 23 goals with six multi-goal games, according to MaxPreps.
TORI KALISTA
Ogden
Forward • Junior
Kalista scored 20 goals with eight assists, including five multi-goal matches, according to MaxPreps.
KALEA WOODYATT
Farmington
Forward • Senior
Woodyatt scored 19 goals with one assist, according to MaxPreps.
KAITLYN RICHINS
Layton
Midfielder • Senior
Richins scored 11 goals with two assists, according to statistics provided by the team.
BROOKLYN PRITCHETT
Layton
Midfielder • Senior
Pritchett scored 10 goals with five assists, according to statistics provided by the team.
CAROLINE BITNER
Davis
Defender • Junior
Bitner was part of a defense that allowed 11 goals in 20 matches and held opponents scoreless in 13 matches.
ADDY ADAMS
Morgan
Defender • Senior
Adams was part of a defense that allowed 10 goals in 19 matches with 11 shutouts. She scored eight goals with two assists, according to MaxPreps.
GABBY CARLSON
Bonneville
Defender • Junior
Carlson was part of a defense that allowed 12 goals in 20 matches with 10 clean sheets. She scored one goal with one assist, according to statistics provided by the team.
KATE LARSON
Ogden
Defender • Senior
Larson was part of a defense that allowed 13 goals in 19 matches with 14 shutouts. She assisted one goal, according to MaxPreps.
LYDIA PITT
Viewmont
Goalkeeper • Senior
Pitt was part of the state's best defense that allowed just five goals in 18 matches. Pitt tallied 11.5 shutouts, according to statistics provided by the team.