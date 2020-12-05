THIRD TEAM
ANNIE HAYCOCK
Davis
Forward • Junior
Haycock scored 13 goals, including the game-winner in the state championship game, according to statistics provided by the team.
CAPRI JONES
Morgan
Forward • Senior
Jones scored 12 goals and assisted 15, according to MaxPreps.
ELLEN RICKERD
St. Joseph
Forward • Junior
Rickerd scored 15 goals with 16 assists in 14 matches, according to MaxPreps.
NEVEAH PEREGRINA
Ogden
Midfielder • Freshman
Peregrina scored 10 goals with 11 assists, according to MaxPreps.
MARIANNE BARBER
Farmington
Midfielder • Junior
Barber scored four goals with 12 assists, according to MaxPreps.
CIERA AGUIRRE
St. Joseph
Midfielder • Junior
Aguirre scored 15 goals with 10 assists in 14 matches, according to MaxPreps.
CAMILLE SIDDOWAY
Layton
Defender • Senior
Siddoway was a key player in a defense that allowed 23 goals over 16 matches.
SAM BOWEN
Viewmont
Defender • Junior
Bowen was part of a defense that allowed just five goals in 18 matches.
KENNLEY BRADLEY
Roy
Defender • Senior
Bradley scored one goal and was part of a defense that kept four shutouts, according to statistics provided by the team.
MAKIYA CHRISTENSEN
Farmington
Defender • Senior
Christensen scored two goals and was part of a defense that allowed 13 goals in 16 matches with seven shutouts, according to MaxPreps.
ASPEN SEAICH
Bonneville
Defender • Senior
Seaich was part of a defense that allowed 12 goals in 20 matches with 10 shutouts.
VIANNA JOHNSON
Morgan
Goalkeeper • Junior
Johnson was part of a defense that allowed 10 goals in 19 matches with 11 shutouts.