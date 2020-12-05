THIRD TEAM

ANNIE HAYCOCK

Davis

Forward • Junior

Haycock scored 13 goals, including the game-winner in the state championship game, according to statistics provided by the team.

CAPRI JONES

Morgan

Forward • Senior

Jones scored 12 goals and assisted 15, according to MaxPreps.

ELLEN RICKERD

St. Joseph

Forward • Junior

Rickerd scored 15 goals with 16 assists in 14 matches, according to MaxPreps.

NEVEAH PEREGRINA

Ogden

Midfielder • Freshman

Peregrina scored 10 goals with 11 assists, according to MaxPreps.

MARIANNE BARBER

Farmington

Midfielder • Junior

Barber scored four goals with 12 assists, according to MaxPreps.

CIERA AGUIRRE

St. Joseph

Midfielder • Junior

Aguirre scored 15 goals with 10 assists in 14 matches, according to MaxPreps.

CAMILLE SIDDOWAY

Layton

Defender • Senior

Siddoway was a key player in a defense that allowed 23 goals over 16 matches.

SAM BOWEN

Viewmont

Defender • Junior

Bowen was part of a defense that allowed just five goals in 18 matches.

KENNLEY BRADLEY

Roy

Defender • Senior

Bradley scored one goal and was part of a defense that kept four shutouts, according to statistics provided by the team.

MAKIYA CHRISTENSEN

Farmington

Defender • Senior

Christensen scored two goals and was part of a defense that allowed 13 goals in 16 matches with seven shutouts, according to MaxPreps.

ASPEN SEAICH

Bonneville

Defender • Senior

Seaich was part of a defense that allowed 12 goals in 20 matches with 10 shutouts.

VIANNA JOHNSON

Morgan

Goalkeeper • Junior

Johnson was part of a defense that allowed 10 goals in 19 matches with 11 shutouts.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

