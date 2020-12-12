SECOND TEAM
REES BOCKWOLDT
Ogden
Outside hitter • Sophomore
In 20 matches, Bockwoldt hit 294 kills with a .288 hitting percentage, 183 digs, 60 service aces and 20 blocks, according to MaxPreps.
MEGAN CHANDLER
Syracuse
Outside hitter • Senior
In 23 matches, Chandler totaled 292 kills with 240 digs, 39 aces and a .232 hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.
GRACIE GUNDERSON
Box Elder
Middle/Outside hitter • Senior
In 29 matches, Gunderson put up 283 kills, 101 blocks and 56 service aces with a .262 hitting percentage, according to statistics provided by the team.
ALYVIA JAFFA
Morgan
Middle hitter • Freshman
In 26 matches, Jaffa had a 3A classification and Region 13-high 141 blocks, 185 kills, 60 digs and 46 service aces with a .276 hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.
AYVA CEBOLLERO
Fremont
Setter • Junior
In 26 matches, Cebollero put up 722 assists with 195 digs, 89 kills, 55 service aces and 49 blocks, according to MaxPreps.
EVALYN CHISM
Bountiful
Setter • Sophomore
In 25 matches, Chism tallied 676 assists with 179 digs, 67 kills, 42 blocks and 36 service aces, according to MaxPreps.
TARYN OLSON
Bonneville
Libero/defensive specialist • Senior
In 28 matches, Olson picked up 400 digs with 18 service aces, according to MaxPreps.