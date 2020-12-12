THIRD TEAM

WHITLEY SURRAGE

Fremont

Outside hitter • Senior

In 26 matches, Surrage landed 201 kills with 105 digs, 39 service aces, 31 blocks and a .205 hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.

ALEX IVORY

Northridge

Outside hitter • Senior

In 22 matches, Ivory hit 225 kills with a .275 hitting percentage, 155 digs, 20 service aces and 12 blocks, according to MaxPreps.

MAIZY GILES

Bear River

Outside hitter • Senior

In 28 matches, Giles totaled 267 kills with 149 digs, 56 aces and had a .186 hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.

EMRIE SATUALA

Bountiful

Middle hitter/blocker • Junior

In 25 matches, Satuala totaled 165 kills with a .357 hitting percentage and 64 blocks, according to MaxPreps.

TIMBERLEE PETERSON

Morgan

Setter • Sophomore

In 26 matches, Peterson sent out 769 assists with 161 digs, 41 blocks and 13 service aces, according to MaxPreps.

JADE HARLAN

Fremont

Libero/defensive specialist • Senior

In 26 matches, Harlan picked up 349 digs with 40 assists and 15 service aces, according to MaxPreps.

GABBY MORALES

St. Joseph

Setter • Senior

In 13 matches and 47 sets played, Morales totaled 248 assists with 77 digs and 54 aces, averaging 1.15 aces per set, according to MaxPreps.

Contact reporter Patrick Carr via email at pcarr@standard.net and follow him on Twitter @patrickcarr_.

