THIRD TEAM
WHITLEY SURRAGE
Fremont
Outside hitter • Senior
In 26 matches, Surrage landed 201 kills with 105 digs, 39 service aces, 31 blocks and a .205 hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.
ALEX IVORY
Northridge
Outside hitter • Senior
In 22 matches, Ivory hit 225 kills with a .275 hitting percentage, 155 digs, 20 service aces and 12 blocks, according to MaxPreps.
MAIZY GILES
Bear River
Outside hitter • Senior
In 28 matches, Giles totaled 267 kills with 149 digs, 56 aces and had a .186 hitting percentage, according to MaxPreps.
EMRIE SATUALA
Bountiful
Middle hitter/blocker • Junior
In 25 matches, Satuala totaled 165 kills with a .357 hitting percentage and 64 blocks, according to MaxPreps.
TIMBERLEE PETERSON
Morgan
Setter • Sophomore
In 26 matches, Peterson sent out 769 assists with 161 digs, 41 blocks and 13 service aces, according to MaxPreps.
JADE HARLAN
Fremont
Libero/defensive specialist • Senior
In 26 matches, Harlan picked up 349 digs with 40 assists and 15 service aces, according to MaxPreps.
GABBY MORALES
St. Joseph
Setter • Senior
In 13 matches and 47 sets played, Morales totaled 248 assists with 77 digs and 54 aces, averaging 1.15 aces per set, according to MaxPreps.