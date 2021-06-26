Click through the above photos to see the selections for the Standard-Examiner’s 2021 All-Area Baseball First Team.
2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Baseball First Team
PATRICK CARR
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Most Popular
Articles
- Weber County, Ogden water officials avoid punitive approach in dealing with drought
- 3 drown in Utah lakes Sunday, including man trying to reach his son in Pineview Reservoir
- Couple's trial in daughter's torture death finally scheduled after death penalty challenges fail
- Layton council adopts water-saving landscaping requirements for most new development
- Air Force releases final verdict on environmental review of GBSD program at Hill AFB
- Northwestern Shoshone to celebrate their history in Ogden next month
- Arson fire that endangered 2 men results in prison sentence for Weber County woman
- DeAmor Nace Villarreal
- Illegal parking offenders beware: Ogden administration proposing an infraction increase
- Gary S. Davis
Ogden jazz icon Joe McQueen may be gone, but his memory and legacy live on. One physical reminder of his life, McQueen's lifelong home at 3158 Grant Ave., has now become available for sale. The house received extensive remodeling, but as investor Richard Casperson has said, "Joe's energy is …
Latest News
- All-Area MVP: Cam Day did it all for Region 1 champ Layton baseball while pro scouts watched
- Team of the Year: How Layton baseball held off challengers for Region 1 title
- 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Baseball First Team
- 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Baseball Second Team
- 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Baseball Third Team
- 2021 Standard-Examiner All-Area Baseball Honorable Mentions
- Ogden officials keep busy responding to reports of water waste
- Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations