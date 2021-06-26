BW Fremont vs Roy baseball 009
Fremont pitcher Bridger Clontz winds up to throw during a prep baseball game against Roy on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Roy High School.

 BRIAN WOLFER, Special to the Standard-Examiner

BRADEN PARMLEY

Utah Military Academy

Senior • Pitcher/First Base

In 18 games of the 2A fall season, Parmley pitched 25 1/3 innings and allowed six earned runs with 57 strikeouts against 22 walks. At the plate, Parmley hit .522 with 25 RBIs, five doubles and two triples, according to MaxPreps.

ASHTON HARROW

Bear River

Junior • Pitcher

Harrow pitched 48 innings with a 1.75 ERA and 32 strikeouts against six walks. Harrow hit .33 with a .441 on-base percentage at the plate with 29 RBIs and six doubles, according to stats provided by the team.

TYLER OLSEN

Utah Military Academy

Junior • Catcher/Pitcher

In 18 games of the 2A fall season, Olsen batted .484 with a .571 on-base percentage, 27 stolen bases and 19 RBIs, according to MaxPreps.

JAKE LINDSAY

Weber

Junior • Infielder/Pitcher/Catcher

Lindsay batted .463 with a .589 on-base percentage, 24 RBIs, 12 doubles, two triples and two home runs, according to stats provided by the team.

BLAKE STANGER

Woods Cross

Junior • Infielder/Pitcher

Stanger batted .381 with 27 RBIs, 13 doubles and two home runs, according to stats provided by the team. On the mound, Stanger had a 2.94 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

BRYCE GREENHALGH

Layton

Senior • Shortstop/Pitcher

Greenhalgh batted .301 with a .451 on-base percentage, 16 stolen bases, 12 RBIs and a .914 defensive fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps. On the mound, Greenhalgh pitched 31 innings with a 3.84 ERA.

BRIDGER CLONTZ

Fremont

Junior • Designated hitter/Pitcher

Clontz batted .387 with a .477 on-base percentage, 28 RBIs, 15 doubles and three home runs, according to MaxPreps. On the mound, Clontz threw 49 1.3 innings with a 3.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts.

DEVAN HARMER

Clearfield

Junior • Outfielder

Harmer batted .422 with a .475 on-base percentage, 28 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples and three home runs, according to stats provided by the team.

GAVIN DOUGLAS

Fremont

Junior • Outfielder/Pitcher

Douglas batted .386 with a .451 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs and seven doubles, according to MaxPreps. On the mound, he pitched 55 2/3 innings with a 3.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts against 16 walks.

BROCK BROWN

Farmington

Senior • Outfielder/Pitcher

Stats not provided.

