BRADEN PARMLEY
Utah Military Academy
Senior • Pitcher/First Base
In 18 games of the 2A fall season, Parmley pitched 25 1/3 innings and allowed six earned runs with 57 strikeouts against 22 walks. At the plate, Parmley hit .522 with 25 RBIs, five doubles and two triples, according to MaxPreps.
ASHTON HARROW
Bear River
Junior • Pitcher
Harrow pitched 48 innings with a 1.75 ERA and 32 strikeouts against six walks. Harrow hit .33 with a .441 on-base percentage at the plate with 29 RBIs and six doubles, according to stats provided by the team.
TYLER OLSEN
Utah Military Academy
Junior • Catcher/Pitcher
In 18 games of the 2A fall season, Olsen batted .484 with a .571 on-base percentage, 27 stolen bases and 19 RBIs, according to MaxPreps.
JAKE LINDSAY
Weber
Junior • Infielder/Pitcher/Catcher
Lindsay batted .463 with a .589 on-base percentage, 24 RBIs, 12 doubles, two triples and two home runs, according to stats provided by the team.
BLAKE STANGER
Woods Cross
Junior • Infielder/Pitcher
Stanger batted .381 with 27 RBIs, 13 doubles and two home runs, according to stats provided by the team. On the mound, Stanger had a 2.94 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
BRYCE GREENHALGH
Layton
Senior • Shortstop/Pitcher
Greenhalgh batted .301 with a .451 on-base percentage, 16 stolen bases, 12 RBIs and a .914 defensive fielding percentage, according to MaxPreps. On the mound, Greenhalgh pitched 31 innings with a 3.84 ERA.
BRIDGER CLONTZ
Fremont
Junior • Designated hitter/Pitcher
Clontz batted .387 with a .477 on-base percentage, 28 RBIs, 15 doubles and three home runs, according to MaxPreps. On the mound, Clontz threw 49 1.3 innings with a 3.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts.
DEVAN HARMER
Clearfield
Junior • Outfielder
Harmer batted .422 with a .475 on-base percentage, 28 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples and three home runs, according to stats provided by the team.
GAVIN DOUGLAS
Fremont
Junior • Outfielder/Pitcher
Douglas batted .386 with a .451 on-base percentage, 22 RBIs and seven doubles, according to MaxPreps. On the mound, he pitched 55 2/3 innings with a 3.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts against 16 walks.
BROCK BROWN
Farmington
Senior • Outfielder/Pitcher
Stats not provided.